Jigawa Sharia Court of Appeal begins annual vacation July 11

Hits: 4

The Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal is to begin its 2022 annual vacation on July 11.

The Director, Special Services and Protocol Matters, Jigawa State Judiciary, Alhaji Abbas Wangara, made this known in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

He said that the court proceedings would resume on Sept. 12.

He explained that the declaration for the vacation was pursuant to the power conferred on the State Grand Kadi by Section 279 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said all Kadis of the Shari’a Court of Appeal in Jigawa shall be on vacation from July 11, to Sept. 12.

Wangara explained that during the period, Kadi Ahmed Muhammad Lamin would serve as Vacation Khadi and would sit at Sharia Court of Appeal Complex, Dutse.

“Therefore, in the exercise of the power also conferred on the Grand Khadi under Section 17(1b) and 24(L) of the Shari’a Court of Appeal Law, 2004 – Shari’a Court of Appeal shall be on vacation and Hon. Kadi Ahmed Muhammad Lamin will remain as Vacation Kadi during the period.” (NAN)

KN