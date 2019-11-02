Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, has forwarded four nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state Judicial Service Commission.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the assembly on Friday, in Abeokuta, read the governor’s letter conveying the names of the nominees during plenary. According to him, the nominees are Mr Aina Akinpelu, Mr Joel Soyinka, Ms Yetunde Adesanya and Ms Sola Elegbeji.

The speaker, thereafter, asked the nominees to appear before the house for screening with 30 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae and other credentials.

In another development, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, has called on leadership of transport unions in the state to caution their members against reckless driving. Elemide said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

He said most of the road crashes that occurred during the last quarter of year were not “spiritual” but caused by human errors. He urged motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good conditions before embarking on any trip.

“Commercial vehicle drivers should not believe they can make money they have not made from the beginning of the year during the Ember months.

“They should run at the approved speed limit by the appropriate authority and always ensure that lives on the roads are safe,” he said. (NAN)

