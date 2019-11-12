THE Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted the request by Raymond Dokpesi, Founder, DAAR Communications Plc, to travel abroad for medical attention.

Justice John Tsoho, who granted the application filed by the defence lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, also granted the application for adjournment.

The judge later adjourned the matter till Jan. 21, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 for the defendant counsel to open their defence.

Dokpesi had urged the court in the application to order for the release of his international passports in custody of the deputy chief registrar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to allow him travel to the American Hospital, Dubai; London Hospital in the UK and to Liberia to attend his honourary award by the Liberian government on Dec. 8.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Dokpesi, before Justice Tsoho on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged N2.1 billion payments from the Office of the National Security Adviser retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, in 2015.

The defendant had earlier been arraigned before the court on a six-count charge.

When the seven amended charges were read to him, Dokpesi pleaded not guilty.

NAN

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)