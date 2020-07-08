JUSTICE Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed Oct. 20 for the continuation of trial of the immediate-past Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Justice Taiwo adjourned the trial on the grounds that he was not properly briefed about the latest scheduled date.

According to him, I am not aware that the matter will be coming up today and since the matter is not time, it is better to adjourn it for another date.

“Besides, the recorder is not here and I believe that we should all keep safe. This court is too congested,” he added.

The judge also said that due to the spike of COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary for everyone to comply with public health advisory.

He further said that the trial would continue when the court returns from vacation.

Justice Taiwo then adjourned till Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 for trial continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyo-Ita and two others were arraigned before the court on March 23 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an18-count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of about N471 million.

Ubong Effiok, her Special Assistant, and Garba Umar, are among the defendants.

Other defendants, which are companies, are Frontline Ace Global Services Limited, Asanaya Projects Ltd, Slopes International Ltd, Gooddeal Investments Ltd, U & U Global Services Ltd, which is linked to Effiok and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

All the defendants in the case pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 11:55 GMT |

