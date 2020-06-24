A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 24-year-old gatekeeper, Thomas Iorson, over his failure to appear for trial.

Iorson is charged alongside a 16-year-year-old maid with stealing jewelry, Samsung Galaxy cell phone, and other valuable valued at N13 million.

Magistrate Muinat Oyekan also ordered that the sureties be served with notices to show why they should not forfeit the bail bond. Oyekan adjourned the matter until Aug. 13 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Ejike Peter, told the court that the sureties were informed of June 24 hearing date and told to ensure that the defendant was in court.

Peter told the court that the defendants and their sureties were absent. He prayed the court to exercise its discretion.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to joint act and theft preferred against him by the police.

The prosecution said that the complainant, Mrs. Victoria Edeh, reported the matter at the Area Command Office, Life Camp on March 11, 2019.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Jun. 24, 2020

