THE Anambra State Judiciary has commended Gov. Willie Obiano for promoting the Independence of the Judiciary in the state.

The Acting Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, who made the commendation during the inauguration of 18th Division of the Appeal Court, observed that Gov. Obiano had never interfered in the activities of the judiciary since inception of office.

The chief judge, who also extolled the governor for unparalleled commitment toward achieving the location of a Division of the appeal court in Awka, said it would facilitate faster dispensation of justice.

“One thing I must say about the person of the governor of Anambra State is that, he is a profound respecter of the rule of law and deeply cherishes separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

“He had never interfered in the manner judges and magistrates in Anambra discharge their judicial duties.

“I have no doubt that Gov. Obiano, in his characteristic nature of motivating, mobilising, and encouraging human capital development of the workforce of Anambra State.

“I am certain that he will extend the same to judges and staff members of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, as they work here and enjoy the warm hospitality of Ndi Anambra,’’ Anyachebelu said.

He said that the governor would further upgrade other necessary facilities to meet judicial standards.

