Assembly confirms Sifawa as Chief Judge of Sokoto state

THE Sokoto state House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s request for Justice Muhammad Sifaya’s conformation as Chief Judge of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly resumed sitting on Aug. 27, after 33 days of recess.

The confirmation followed a motion by the assembly’s Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela), to screen Sifawa at the plenary session.

He said the governor’s request was in compliance with the provision of section 271 sub-section (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has submitted the name of Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa as nominee for confirmation as Chief Judge of the state.

“I therefore urge this house to screen the nominee for confirmation and appointment as Chief Judge of Sokoto state,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting declared Sifawa as confirmed following a unanimous voice vote to that effect.

In his remarks, Sifawa assured the assembly of his resolve to strengthen the relationship between the legislative arm and the judiciary.

He assured of more training and retraining of judges, lawyers and other service providers in the state judicial system.

NAN reports that Sifawa’s nomination followed the retirement of the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Bello Abbas.

NAN

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

