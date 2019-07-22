PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have said they do not intend to call any witness in the petition by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate in the last election, Ambrose Owuru.

Yusuf Ali (SAN) for Buhari; Yunus Usman (SAN) for INEC and Akin Olujinmi (SAN) for the APC, said they do not intend to call witnesses and would rely on the case as presented by the petitioners.

Lawyer to the petitioners, Eze Nnayelugo told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that his clients were done with its case, after calling one witness.

The court has adjourned till August 5, 2019 for the adoption of final written addresses in respect of the petition. – The Nation

