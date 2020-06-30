A bureau de change operator, Dean Orivri, on appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday over alleged N130.5 million fraud.

Orivri, 39, whose address was not given, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on May 14, at Ariyo Street off Admiralty Lekki, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant obtained N130.5 million from one Mr Olufemi Ekwuyasi, to buy dollars.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant did not give the complainant the dollar equivalent of the money.

Molo said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314(1) (3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Emmanuel Okedi, prayed the court to grant bail to his client, citing a portion of the Constitution which presumed an accused innocent until proven otherwise.

Magistrate Folashade Botoku, however, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Zone 2 Police station.

She ordered the defendant to make a formal bail application and adjourned the case until July 28 for mention. (NAN)

– Jun. 30, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)