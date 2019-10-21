A Shari’a Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday granted one Sadikat Abdulaziz the custody of her 7-year-old daughter after dissolving her marriage with Sunusi Yusuf.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir made the ruling after the complainant prayed court to dissolve the marriage over lack of care and grant her custody of their only child.

Nasir also ordered the defendant to pay N5,000 monthly feeding allowance for the child.

Earlier, the defendant who resides at Kabala Costain area of Kaduna, confirmed that he had before now made two pronouncements of divorce to his wife.

He added that since she was no longer interested in the marriage, he had divorced her for the third time, thus irrevocably terminating the marriage.

Yusuf agreed for their daughter to be with her mother. (NAN)

– Oct 21, 2019 @ 15:39 GMT |

