THE National Industrial Court on Monday resumed after two weeks Easter vacation and granted leave to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to explore the possibility of settling out of court with its staff.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants are Ministry and Minister of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Medical Services Ltd and Group Managing Director, NNPC.

At the resumed hearing, claimants’ counsel, Mr Desmond Yamah informed the court that parties were exploring the option of resolving the issue amicably outside the court.

The defence counsel to first and second defendants, A. Tahir and Patricia Ikpegbu, third, fourth and fifth defendants counsel also affirmed that they were open to an amiable resolution of the matter.

Justice Sanusi Kado therefore granted the application and adjourned the matter until July 1 for report of settlement.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the claimant, Mr Ante Ofong Ante had approached the court to seek redress in 2018.

Ante, an accountant, in his complaints averred that he sustained various degree of injuries in an accident during an inspection tour of vandalized pipelines on Dec. 7, 2007.

He is seeking for a declaration of the court that the defendants jointly caused him physical pain by not availing him proper, adequate and complete care for the injuries he sustained.

The claimant is equally seeking for an order directing the defendants to implement his promotion to the next rank of M6.

Ante further is seeking for N100 million as damages for aggravated pain, suffering and another N100 million as general damages amongst others. (NAN)

– Apr. 29, 2019 @ 13:45 GMT |

