A Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Friday, ordered that a 44-year-old man, Oluwagbenga Ogunjobi, who allegedly raped and impregnated a 19-year-old physically challenged girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Ogunjobi, who resides at No 12B Modupe St. in Soote Ibafo area of Ogun, is charged with one count of rape.

Magistrate Esther Idowu, who did not take the plea of Ogunjobi, ordered that he should be remanded in Oba Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Idowu adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Adekunle Opeyemi, told the court that Ogunjobi committed the offence on April 15 at Ibafo, obafemi Owode area of Ogun

Opayemi alleged that Ogunjobi, a co-tenant with the victim, took advantage of her condition and raped her.

The prosecutor, said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

