AN Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 16-year-old Adamu Abubakar at the Children Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged armed robbery.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged armed robbery.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 28 in Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo alleged that the defendant robbed one Nafiu Ibrahim, and another person, simply identified as Olaitan of their phones and cash.

She said the offence contravened Section 2 (1) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap RII Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Children Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Children Correctional Centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 27 for mention. (NAN)

– Jul. 1, 2020 @ 15:55 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)