AN Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, Tuesday, sentenced a 28-year-old man, Rasheed Bakare, to three months imprisonment for the theft of a Bajaj motorcycle.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taofeeq Badmus, convicted Bakare after he pleaded guilty to the charge and passed sentence on him.

However, Badmus granted the convict the option of N15,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt Adeoye Kayode, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 4, at Ede in Osun State .

Kayode said the convict stole a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number EDT 085 UM and valued at N225 ,000, which belonged to one Dauda Arimiyanu ,

” It took the tireless efforts of the police to track the convict before his arrest and appearance in court,” he said.

The Prosecutor said the offense committed contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Counsel to the convict, Mr Najite Okobie prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:50 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)