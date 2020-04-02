A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has sentenced a 30-year-old ex-convict, Bege Adamu, to three years in a correctional facility for stealing a motorcycle.

Adamu was docked alongside Joefrey John who was handed a one and half year jail term or fine of N100, 000.

The Presiding Judge, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, also ordered the two accused persons to be given 20 strokes of the cane each.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, had told the court that one Ishaya James of Ungwan Masara, Kafanchan, reported the matter at the station on March 23.

Bishen said the complainant, a commercial motorcycle rider, alleged that he was going about his business at about 7:30pm on March 20 when the two accused persons flagged him down to convey them to Zauru.

She said that while in motion, the two accused persons were said to have pushed the complainant off his bike and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

According to her, police investigation revealed that the two accused persons stole the bike and gave it to one Kalu Obioma, now at large.

She said the actions of the accused persons amounted to criminal conspiracy and theft, contrary to Sections 58 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to them, they both pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecution thereafter prayed the court to try them summarily in line with Section 125 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law. (NAN)

