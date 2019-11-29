A housewife, Salima Yunusa, on Friday, dragged a businesswoman, Talatu Isah, to a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, over alleged threat to life and witchcraft.

Yunusa who resides at Zaria road, Kaduna, told the court that whenever she and Isah had any disagreements, she often threatened to kill her and she would consequently observe rashes on her body.

“I had to kneel down and apologise to her before the rashes disappeared; three months ago I also had a miscarriage and I am still bleeding, I am praying the court to order her to stop threatening my life”, Yunusa said.

The defendant, who resides at Zaria road in the same rented apartment with the complainant, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case to Dec. 6, and asked the complainant to come along with her witnesses.

Nasir granted Isah bail because of her husband who was present in court with an order to deposit N100, 000 in like sum; and to also produce his wife on the adjourned date.

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

