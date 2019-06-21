How Tricyle Rider allegedly dragged LATSMA Official into Gutter

John Fabunmi, a tricycle rider, faces four-count charge of assault, unlawful damage and breach of peace

JOHN Fabunmi, a tricycle rider, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and dragging him into a gutter while on duty.

Fabunmi, who resides at No 3/5 Isheri Road Egbeda, Lagos, is facing a four-count-charge bordering on assault, unlawful damage and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defendant committed the offences on June 15, at 8.30am at Aguda Bus Stop, Ogba, Lagos, according to ASP Akeem Raji, the prosecutor, .

Raji said the defendant beat Ayodele Omotosho many times, pushed him into a gutter, tore his uniform and damaged his phone.

“The defendant also sat on him and soaked his uniform in the mud, following an argument,” the prosecutor said.

He submitted that the defendant damaged Omotosho’s Infinix phone valued at N84,000.

The alleged offences contravene Section 168, 173, 174 and 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

A.O. Layinka, chief magistrate, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned until July 23, for mention. – NAN

