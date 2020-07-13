TWO persons, who allegedly flouted the lockdown order in Ilesa, Osun, and assaulted two policemen, were on Monday brought before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Babatunde Tosin and Saliu Rufiat, however, pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge preferred against them.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Moses Adebayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 11 at about 7:30p.m, along Nigerian Breweries Road, Ilesa in Osun.

Adebayo said the defendants conspired with one other person still at large and assaulted Sgt. Akinro Dayo and Olatiran Olaosebikan, while performing their lawful duties.

He said the defendants flouted the state government directives on COVID-19 lockdown when they were stopped, and thereafter, assaulted the officers.

The prosecutor said that the defendants inflicted injuries on the police officers.

According to him, the situation led to the gathering of a large crowd before the intervention of the response team.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516, 355, 356, 249 (d), and 61 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The counsel for the defendants, Mr. K. A Adepoju, urged the court to grant his clients bail in most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Mary Awodele, however, granted the defendants bail of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Awodele said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdictions, with evidence of tax payments and passport-sized photographs attached with an affidavit of means. The case was adjourned until July 20 for mentioned. (NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 17:17 GMT |

