FOR allegedly obtaining 40,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, valued at 1.2 million naira under false pretence, a businessman, Isawu Whesu, was on Friday dragged before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court.

49-year-old Whesu, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in April, at No. 8, Alabede St., Ijofun, Ilogbo in Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendant fraudulently obtained 40,000 litres of the product worth 1.2 million naira, property of the complainant, one Mrs Kemi Adeyemi, on the pretence of paying later.

“The defendant collected the product with agreement to pay back with interest after selling but failed to do so.

“All efforts made by the complainant for the defendant to pay after sales proved abortive as he absconded to an unknown destination.

“The defendant refused to pay but converted the proceeds to his own personal use.

“He was later apprehended and handed over to the police at Ilogbo Police Division for questioning,” Emuerhi said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 287 and 315 (1), (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

In her ruling, Sule-Amzat granted the businessman 500,000 naira bail with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until July 18 for mention.

