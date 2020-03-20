A 33-year-old man, Ikeoluwa Animashaun, on Friday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court over alleged obstruction of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company of Nigeria (IKEDC) operations.

Animashaun, whose address was not provided, is charged with assaulting IKEDC staff on duty but he pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of breach of the peace, obstruction and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 14 on Adebeshin Street, Ifako, Gbagada, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant used his vehicle to block IKEDC’s van and prevented its workers from performing their duties.

“The defendant used a big stick to hit, an IKEDC worker, Mr Samuel Odukoya, for disconnecting his electricity supply.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Section 112, 168(d)ans 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 172 stipulates three-year imprisonment for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until April 1 for mention. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

