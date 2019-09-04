AN Ibadan-based security personnel, Sunday Abiodun, on Wednesday begged an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 13-year-old union to his wife, Funmito, over alleged over adultery.

In his petition, Sunday who lives in Muslim-Odinjo area in Ibadan, said:”I cannot live with her anymore because her mother, is solidly behind her daughter’s immorality and arrogance.

“I have pleaded with Fumito to change her adulterous lifestyle, disobedience and arrogance, but she has gotten worse.

”She told me that she was bored with me. She said I can go out and look for any woman I want. She starves me of sex.

”I caught her in a compromising position with a another man,” he alleged.

However, Fumito, prayed the court not to grant her husband’s prayer for divorce.

”My husband is the adulterer. He has slept with four of my apprentices. Sunday is also abusive,” she said.

In his observation, Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s President, noted that there was need for the couple to produce their relatives and three children in court.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for them to provide more evidence to substantiate their arguments. (NAN)

Sept. 4, 2019

