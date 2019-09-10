AN 84-year-old man, Joseph Sobande, who allegedly destroyed property worth N500,000 on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Sobande, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful entering, breach of peace and damage.

He, however, denied committing the offences. The Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwagwu, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 7, at Alagbado, Lagos.

He said that the defendant and others yet to be apprehended, maliciously destroyed a fence and blocks belonging to the complainant, Mr Segun Ogunyebi.

“The defendant, without any claim of right, entered into the land which is in actual and peaceful possession of the complainant.

“He criminally damaged the complainant’s fence structure and his blocks.’’

The prosecutor said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by erecting a signpost, “Military Zone, Keep Off,’’ on the land.

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.

The offences violated Sections 52, 168(d), 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 52 stipulates two years imprisonment for unlawful entering, while Section 350 also prescribes two years for damage.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 26, for mention. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 13:39 GMT |

