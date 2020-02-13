THE Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Thursday tasked Magistrates in the state to embrace digital technology in addressing issues and dispensation of justice.

Dipeolu stated this at the opening of a two-Day training for Magistrates on Digital and Evidence e-Discovery Law Practice in Nigeria, held at the High Court Complex Hall, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, saying the world had gone beyond analogue.

She said technology had revolutionised the method by making it easy, speedy and timely in conducting peoples’ activities.

She noted that with digital technology innovation, learning and teaching were faster richer, and the legal profession was generally better positioned.

Dipeolu also said that electronic discovery was a procedure by which parties involved in a legal case could preserve, collect, review and exchange information in electronic formats for the purpose of using it as evidence.

She added that digital evidence and e-discovery procedure must be considered within the context of advancement in science and technology.

The Chief Judge, however, said it was imperative for legal professionals to rely more on technology tools such as electronic law reports and virtual case management tools.

He also noted that shift in technology had led to the emergence of digital evidence, resulting from Electronically Stored Information (ESI).

“Indeed, we all know and conceit ourselves with the fact that the legal profession is a conservative and traditional one, and these are virtues which must be preserved, in order to maintain the prestige of the profession,’’ Dipeolu said.

Justice Olanrewaju Mabekoje, the Chairman, Judiciary Training Committee, in his address said the training was an opportunity for members of staff of the state Judiciary to improve their productivity.

He added that digital evidence and e-discovery in law practice would reduce man-hour spent by magistrates in tackling litigation issues and dispensation of justice in the state.

He advised all participants to see the training as an opportunity to acquire more skills and knowledge, appreciating the Chief Judge for the great privilege for organising such training.

“It was a rare privilege for them (participants) to acquire such skill and knowledge.

“I believe they will return to their duty posts with a better understanding of analysing litigation with digital evidence to justify the enormous amount spent on training and re-training them,’’ Mabekoje said.

Speaking during the training, the resource person, Chief Emeka Arinze, said it was imperative to key into technology in addressing all civil, criminal and other matters of litigation in the country.

He noted that every aspects of existence, from transportation, publishing marketing and distribution had been taken over by technology.

“As you can see virtually every aspects of life has been taken over by technology and the law should not be exempted in going digital.

“That’s more reason they really need to key into it before it is too late,’’ Arinze said.NAN

