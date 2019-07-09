AN Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded three alleged cultists :Awotide Oluwasegun, 38; Olamide Adesina, 25 and Rahmani Adeyemi, 40; over alleged assault occasioning harm.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail application sought by the defendants but remanded them in prison.

He then adjourned the case until July 25, for ruling on their bail application.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendants committed three offences: conspiracy, assault and breach of peace on July 7, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The prosecutor said that they committed the offences at Sen. Iyiola Omisore’s house, off Ede Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: assault occasioning harm and threatening with violence.

He said the defendants threatened one Agboola David with a gun and cutlasses while at a meeting.

According to him, the defendants also assaulted David by inflicting severe injuries on his two hands.

The prosecutor also added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that could have caused the breach of public peace.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants also paraded themselves as members of ‘Eiye’ Confraternity, which caused apprehension and chaos to the neighbourhood.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 86(2), 249(D), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The defence counsel, Mr Bolaji Adewale, applied for the bail of his clients (defendants) in most liberal terms.

He promised the court that his clients would not jump bail, and would provide responsible sureties.

-NAN

