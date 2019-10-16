Police arraign man, 42, for alleged theft of MTN generator

THE police on Wednesday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Omale Akor, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of MTN generator worth N1.8 million.

Akor, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offence on Feb. 7 at Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplice conspired and stole one CAT 20 KVA generator valued at N1.8 million belonging to MTN at Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti. He said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses in court. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 11, for hearing. (NAN)

– Oct 16, 2019 @ 14:39 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)