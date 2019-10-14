A 48-year-man, Johnson Gbaranbri, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining N200,000 by false pretence.

Gbaranbri, whose address is unknown, is facing two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 17 at about 5:00 pm at Road H, Wagbabre Estate, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that Gbaranbri, fraudulently obtained, on credit, the sum of N200,000 from the complainant, one Mr David Okoro, to finance business which he promised to refund within one month.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 315(1), and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O. M. Dawodu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Nov. 7 for mention. (NAN)

– Oct 14, 2019 @ 12:59 GMT |

