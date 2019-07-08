THE Police have brought Senator Elisha Abbo to the Zuba Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for arraignment for assault.

The lawmaker is expected to be arraigned on one count of assault today.

Our correspondent had reported exclusively on Sunday that the Police will, this week, file criminal charges against Abbo for assaulting a woman at an adult sex toy shop in Abuja earlier this year.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Bala Ciroma, confirmed to The PUNCH that Abbo had been taken to court.

He said, “They (Police officers) have taken him to the Zuba Magistrates’ court for arraignment. They are on their way now.”

It was gathered that Police detectives had established a prima facie case against the Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Our Correspondent had reported that, apart from the evidence deduced from the video which showed Abbo repeatedly slapping his victim for intervening in an argument between him and the shop owner, the admission by the senator in a Press statement he issued last week was also said to have added to the bulk of evidence against him.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command had interrogated the lawmaker last Thursday and subsequently detained him for 24 hours. – Punch

– July 8, 2019 @ 12:32 GMT |

