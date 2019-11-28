A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Robert Tyough, has congratulated Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on the Appeal Court judgment which upheld his victory in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The lawmaker’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Joseph Asawa, and issued to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the election of Ortom in the governorship election.

Tyough, representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency at the lower legislative chamber, said that Ortom’s victory was well-deserved and a confirmation that he was overwhelmingly voted for by the Benue people.

With the judgment, the lawmaker said that the governor would no longer be distracted, but would now be more focused on discharging his responsibilities to the people of the state.

“ I wish to assure the governor of my patriotic commitment in ensuring synergy among other fellow lawmakers through legislative interventions in making Benue State a better place to live,” he assured. (NAN)

-Nov 28, 2019 @16:49 GMT

