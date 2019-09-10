THE police on Tuesday arraigned a 55-year-old security guard, Abel Soglo, who allegedly hit a tenant with a pestle on the head, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Soglo, who resides in Aboru, a suburb of Lagos, is charged with assault and causing grievous harm.

The Prosecutoion Counsel, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.30 at about 1 a.m. at Okoya Street in Aboru.

Nomayo alleged that the defendant hit the complainant, Mr Solomon Owolabi, with a pestle on his head and legs.

He alleged that the assault happened when the complainant was returning home from work. ”The defendant accosted the complainant at about 1 a.m. and asked where he was coming from.

”When the complainant told the defendant that he was coming back from work, the defendant who was not satisfied with his explanation, ordered him to lie down and when he refused, the defendant hit him with a pestle,” he alleged.

Nomayo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 243 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Soglo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Ojo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept.27 for mention. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 12:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)