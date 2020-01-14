THE Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha’s as the governor of Imo State.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, unanimously declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election and the validly elected governor of the state.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn.

She directed that a fresh certificate of return should be issued to Uzodinma. She also directed that Uzodinma must be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State. – punchng.com

– Jan. 14, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

