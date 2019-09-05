THE Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto State, on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba challenging the election of Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Danbaba contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election for Sokoto South Senatorial District and was defeated by Shehu-Tambuwal.

Unsatisfied with the outcome of the election, Danbaba who was seeking for a second term in the federal legislature, approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of APC’s Shehu-Tambuwal as the winner, on three grounds.

The grounds were that Shehu-Tambuwal was not qualified to contest the election because his credentials presented to INEC bore Arabu Abubakar Shehu, while he registered with Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal.

Others were that the election was marred with irregularities and did not comply with the Electoral Act, while Shehu-Tambuwal did not score the majority of lawful votes.

Danbaba prayed the Tribunal to declare him winner and withdraw the certificate issued to the respondent based on the evidences provided.

Shehu-Tambuwal, however, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition as it lacks merit.

In his judgment, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Muhammad Ubale, said the petitioner had not proved the criminal act stated in the petition beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Ubale said all the witnesses and admitted exhibits led by the petitioner failed to prove the grounds raised in the petition with satisfactory evidences.

“Malpractices and non-compliance with laws needed to be proved beyond doubt and the burden was on the petitioner” the judge said.

The Tribunal, therefore, dismissed the petition, but did not award any cost as requested by the Counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danbaba was represented by Chief Samuel Zibiri, SAN, while Shehu-Tambuwal was represented by Mr Steve Nwoke as lead Counsel during the trial.

Mr Shafi’u Auta and Rasheeda Mumammad represented Danbaba and Shehu-Tambuwal held brief for the counsel respectively, on Wednesday.

NAN

– Sept. 5, 2019 @ 16:29 GMT |

