The Police on Thursday arraigned a 47-year-old woman, Mrs Zipporah Kure, in a Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding one Mohammed Abubakar of clothes worth N315,000.

Kure, a resident of Garam village, near Bwari, was charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the matter was reported by Abubakar on July 18, at the Bwari Police Station.

Ojo said that the defendant, on Dec. 16, 2018, approached the complainant and collected clothes valued at N315, 000 under false pretence that she would sell the goods and return the money.

The prosecutor claimed that the defendant, however, converted the money to her personal use and did not keep to the agreement.

The prosecution also said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime and offered to pay only N20, 000 from the sum.

She said the offences contravened sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The presiding officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, admitted the suspect to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Mohammed then adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for further hearing. (NAN)

-Sep 05, 2019 @15:51 GMT |

