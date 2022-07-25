Kaduna SUBEB digitises school attendance register, distributes 2,358 devices

THE Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB) on Monday distributed 2,358 tablet computers to 2,258 public primary schools as part of efforts to digitise school attendance register in public schools.

The Executive Chairman of board, Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi, said at the distribution ceremony in Kaduna that the initiative was under the World Bank-supported Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

Abdullahi said that the digital attendance register was a new Disbursement Link Indicator (DLI), under the BESDA programme, introduced to digitally document attendance of pupils in schools.

He said that the device would be used by education stakeholders to track pupils’ attendance, ensure school retention and completion, and enhance decision making and planning.

“A total of 2,358 tablet computers will be distributed to Head Teachers of 2,358 public primary schools across the state.

“This is to commence the digital attendance register in public schools across the state as part of the digital transformation agenda for teaching and learning in public schools in the state.

“Also, the National Bureau of Statistics is set to conduct an independent verification exercise of BESDA activities in benefitting public schools across the country.

“The digital attendance register will provide the needed evidence during the verification,” he said.

The SUBEB boss urged the acting Education Secretaries (ES), Head Teachers, and School-Based Management Committees, religious and traditional leaders to support the initiative.

This, according to him, will enable the stakeholders and the board to track children at risk of dropping out of school for retention.

He added that the tablet computers would be distributed toother schools, stressing that Head Teachers would be accountable for the effective use and safety of the devices.

The Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, said that the state government would continue to deepen its quest for digital and e-learning in public schools.

Lawal, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Haliru Soba, assured the state government commitment to increase investment in the education sector.

According to her, the goal is to improve the learning outcome in all public schools by addressing all concerns that inhibit quality learning in public schools.

Earlier, the Head of Education Management Information System, Mrs Josephine Michael, pointed out that enrolment into primary one in public schools was usually very high.

Michael, however, said that over the years, many of the pupils for socio-economic, cultural and environmental factors dropped out-of-school in huge numbers with few completing primary six.

According to her, the digital device will go a long way in tracking pupils’ attendance to ensure retention and completion.

Mr Abdul Usman, acting ES, Kaduna South Local Government Education Authority, thanked the World Bank and Kaduna SUBEB for the initiative and pledged the support of the education secretaries to ensure success.

Also, Mrs Aisha Abdullahi, Head Teacher, Research Model Primary School, Kawo, assured the board that the devices would be effectively used to achieve the set objectives. (NAN)

KN