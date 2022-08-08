Kano govt lauds Pillars FC performance in Aiteo Federation Cup

KANO State Government has commended Kano Pillars Football Club for reaching the quarter finals of the ongoing Aiteo Federation Cup.

The state’s Acting Governor, Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, made the commendation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa-Fagge, on Sunday in Kano.

He said that the 2-0 victory of pillars over the DMD FC of Maiduguri in the round 16 of the Aiteo Federation Cup played at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, on Saturday was commendable and well deserved.

Yusuf-Gawuna said the victory was a testimony of the team and its management’s commitment, tactical approach, focus, determination and hard work.

“The state government under the leadership of Gov Abdullahi Ganduje and the people of Kano are proud of you for bringing joy, happiness and something to cheer and cherish.

“As you prepare for your next match on Wednesday, we want you to win the remaining matches and repeat the same feat you achieved three years ago by winning the prestigious cup for Kano State.

“We also salute the fans and people of state for their continued support and prayers to the team.

“I wish to also assure the state government’s continued support to the Kano Pillars Football Club and commitment to investment in sports development,” he said.(NAN)

A.I