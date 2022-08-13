Kashere Varsity gets Ag. Registrar

THE Governing Council of the Federal University, Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Bayu as the Acting Registrar.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gombe on Saturday by Malam Malami Ahmed, its Public Relations Officer.

He stated that Bayu’s appointment followed the expiration of the six-year tenure of the outgoing Registrar, Alhaji Kabiru Garba.

Ahmed added that the acting registrar would hold office from Aug. 15 till a substantive registrar would be appointed.

Speaking at the handover, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Mustapha Muhamman, charged the Bayu to discharge his duty diligently and in accordance with laid-down procedures.

Wishing the outgoing registrar well in his future endeavours, Muhamman acknowledged Garba’s humility, hard work and patriotism.

Presenting the handover notes, the outgoing registrar congratulated the acting registrar for the opportunity given to him to serve the university on that capacity.

He appreciated the vice-chancellor, Prof. Umaru Pate and other members of the university community for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure.

Responding, Bayu expressed gratitude to the governing council and the vice-chancellor for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to justify the trust reposed in him.

Bayu obtained National Certificate of Education, Business Education at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe State in 1991 and B.Sc. Business Administration from University of Maiduguri in 1997.

He obtained a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, in April 2013. He is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management.

He began his career at the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Plc. in 1999 as Officer II (Marketing) and rose to the rank of Senior Officer II (Marketing) in 2003.

Bayu later transferred his services to the National Universities Commission (NUC) in July, 2010 as Senior Personnel Officer.

He joined the services of FUK as one of its pioneer staff in October, 2010 as Senior Assistant Registrar and rose through the ranks to the position of the Deputy Registrar in January, 2021.

Until his acting appointment, Bayu was the Deputy Registrar, Senior Staff, Establishment. (NAN)

KN