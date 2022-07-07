KASU constitutes consultative committee on dialogue, harmonious relationship

Hits: 6

THE acting Vice-Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, has constituted a University Community Consultative Committee (UCCC) to promote dialogue and harmonious relationship.

The university Public Relations Officer, Mr Adamu Bargo, said this in a statement in Kaduna.

Bargo explained that the aim was to bring KASU communities in all its campuses together for dialogue and consultation on matters affecting their welfare and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the initiative is also to create harmony, mutual understanding and strengthen unity in diversity.

He said part of the mandate of the committee was to serve as advisory body to the Vice-Chancellor and deal with reconciliatory matters.

“The committee is also expected to help the management and leadership of the university in the realisation of the institution’s mission, vision, objectives, and strategic plan.

“The committee will provide opportunities for members of KASU community to make input in the development of the university, governance and matters that affect every stakeholder,” he said.

He said the committee had Prof. Ahmed Babajo and Prof. Ibrahim Sodangi as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively while Mrs Sadiya Jimen would serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee, according to him, include representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Others are representatives of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Student Union Government (SUG), Muslim Students Society, Christian Students Society and representative of Christian and Muslim communities. (NAN)

