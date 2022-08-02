Kebbi council engages community volunteers to promote exclusive breastfeeding

THE Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi has engaged community volunteers to sensitise pregnant women and nursing mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

Alhaji Shamsuddeen Faruk-Kalgo, Chairman of the council made this known while launching a sensitisation campaign on the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) with the theme: ”Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support“ held at the Kalgo Primary Healthcare Centre in Kalgo town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WBW is celebrated every year across the world from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its advantages.

He said that the female volunteers have been trained to work as “change agents” in the community

While commending the organisers of the event, Faruk-Kalgo, advised husbands to help their wives to ensure children are exclusively breastfed.

”Exclusive Breastfeeding is well-known as an affordable and feasible intervention that improves newborn survival.

”It fulfills the nutritional requirements of infants and protects them from childhood infections including diarrhea and pneumonia,” he said.

Also speaking, the Programme Officer of Breakthrough Action, Kebbi Field Office, Malama Samira Ya’u said the event was organised to sensitise women on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

On his part, the Social Mobilisation Officer, Breakthrough Action, an NGO, Mu’azu Suleiman urged women to take advantage of the campaign to rid the society of malnourished children. (NAN)

KN