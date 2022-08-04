Kidnapped actors have been released – Guild confirms

THE Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the release of two abducted members – Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi.

Emeka Rollas, its National President, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“They were released by their abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed,” he stated in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The guild on July 29 announced the abduction of the duo after family members confirmed they had not come back from a location at Ozalla town in Enugu State.

In the Wednesday statement it said that the kidnapped actors had been released unhurt.

“The guild has arranged for medical check-up and psychological support for the victims.

“On behalf of their families, we express our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period,” the statemenr said.

Rollas urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.

NAN reports that 57-year-old Okereke is a famous television personality, entrepreneur and a philanthropist while Abogidi is a veteran actor, movie producer and writer famous for his native doctor and chief priest roles in movies.(NAN)

KN