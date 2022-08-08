Kidnappers kill graduate after collecting ransom

KIDNAPPERS have shot dead a 32-year-old graduate of Moddibo Adama University (MAU), Yola, Adamawa State after collecting N500,000 ransom from his family.

Abdulmalik Tukur who recently completed the one-year mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Plateau State was kidnapped from his family house in Vinkilang community on the outskirt of Yola alongside six others Monday night.

A source told Daily Trust that victims were separately released after a ransom of up to N400,000 was paid for each of them. However, the kidnappers had demanded N50 million ransom for Abdulmalik.

After three days of negotiations, an agreement was reached with the victim’s family who then sent a representative to deliver the N500,000 agreed upon at a spot in the bush.

A family member said Abdulmalik’s father delivered the money at around 7pm on Thursday.

“After they helped them count the notes, they released Abdulmalik to return home. As he started walking to freedom they shot him with a gun without any explanation,” he said.

The spokesman for the Adamawa Police Command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, said he had yet to receive any report on the incident.

-Daily Trust

