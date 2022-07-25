Kogi: Bread to cost more as bakers call-off strike, resume production July 25

KOGI Master Bakers say they would call off their strike Sunday midnight and resume work Monday, July 25 with hike in prices of bread.

Chief Gabriel Bamidele-Adeniyi, Chairman, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter, made the disclosure on Sunday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

The Association had on Wednesday, July 20 joined the nationwide strike declared by its national body to press home some demands from the Federal Government regarding prices of materials used in Bread production.

“By God’s grace by tomorrow, Monday July 25, we shall resume production of bread again after ending our strike midnight of Sunday, July 24.

“Although the federal government is yet to respond to our pleas and demands, we are satisfied that we have at least sent a message hoping for a positive result.

“Unfortunately, as we resume production, July 25, prices of bread will definitely increase by 20 per cent.

“A bread of N200 will cost between N240 and N250, that of N500 will cost N600, that of N600; N750, that of N700 will cost N880 and that of N800; between N980 and N1, 000 respectively

“We want the public to know that the new increment in prices of stable bread is not our making but that of the increase in the prices of commodities we use in bread production.

“We want the government to see to it that prices of Yeast, Sugar and flour being imported are drastically reduced more so that only three companies have the licence to import them.

“Unfortunately those three firms are monopolizing the prices of Sugar, Yeast and Flour to the detriment of bakers in Nigeria,” he lamented.

Bamidele-Adeniyi appealed to the government to ensure that the Sugar company in Bashuta commenced production and equally open opportunity for members to obtain the licence to import and obtain loans for better bread production. (NAN)

C.E