Labourer jailed 10 months for stealing car wash machine

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 36-year-old labourer, Emmanuel Adebayo, to ten months imprisonment for stealing a car wash machine worth N130,000

Adebayo, who resides in Jahi I, Abuja pleaded guilty to theft and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, however, gave Adebayo an option of N30,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that Adebayo committed the offence on July 23.

Ogada said that the complainant, Mr John Babi of Jahi 1 Abuja, reported the case at Mabushi Police Station, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the convict also stole a water faucet, for three sinks and enamel plates.

He said that during police investigation, Adebayo confessed to the crime and the machine was recovered from him.

Ogada told the court that all efforts made to recover the remaining items failed.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

A.I