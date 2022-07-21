Lagos Govt. returns encroached land to original allottees

LAGOS State Government has reclaimed encroached portions of Ikorodu GRA Scheme III, located at Odonla, Lucky Fibre axis of Ikorodu.

The government has also returned the portions to the original allottees.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, made the disclosure at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, according to a statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs Unit of the ministry.

The statement was issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Salako said that the government dislodged illegal occupants and returned the encroached portions to original allottees, who had certificates of occupancy issued by the state’s Lands Bureau.

He said. “The move is to restore confidence in government schemes, give deserved restitution and forestall bastardisation of the scheme.”

Salako said that the government served statutory notices to the encroachers, including a stop-work order issued on Feb. 4, before reclaiming the portions.

He advised land grabbers to stop, in their own interest. (NAN)

