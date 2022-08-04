LAUTECH SUG mourns killing of kidnapped colleague

THE Students Union Government (SUG) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso on Wednesday mourned the killing of kidnapped Racheal Opadele, a final year student of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts of the institution.

Mr Anuoluwa Adeboye, the SUG President of LAUTECH, who made this known in a statement in Ogbomoso, said that the development had brought a dark moment to the institution.

Adeboye said that Rachael was kidnapped where she was working at hotel in a community close to LAUTECH.

He recounted that the Students Union Government immediately wrote Governments, security operatives, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her rescue without her dying but all efforts prooved abortive.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the gruesome killing of our dear student, Rachael, a final year student of LAUTECH, that was kidnapped where she was working in Ogbomoso due to ASUU strike on behalf of the entire students of LAUTECH.

“This is a dark moment in our school as we were lashed with the death of one of us.

“We were consumed when we first heard about her kidnap and we led the team to write to Governments, security operatives, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her release without her dying.

“It’s so disheartening and terrible to have heard her dead in the early hours of today, “he said.

He call on the government to administer justice on Opadele’s killers.

“The government should act fast and let justice be served. As a matter of urgency, we are challenging the government to present to the public the killer(s) of our dear colleague.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rachael Opadele was abducted in the early hours of Friday in an hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

She was said to be working at the hotel following the ongoing protacted ASUU strike that has kept all Nigerian students outside the institutions.

The LAUTECH SUG, in its July 30 statement, said that students could no longer walk or move freely, sleep conveniently, travel, or do anything without fear of being abducted or kidnapped, robbed, raped, or maimed within or outside the University Community. (NAN)

KN