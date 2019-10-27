OSAZEE Osemwingie-Ero, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo, has lauded delegates to the 32nd edition of 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) for their contributions to the success of the event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival at the University of Benin (Uniben) Sports Complex on Saturday, Osemwingie-Ero said that both delegates and guests contributed to the huge success recorded at the festival.

“This is the first time Edo is hosting NAFEST and it will not be the last.

“It has been a successful week, with Oba Ewuare II, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s support and presence.

“I thank everybody that made the festival a great success,” the commissioner said.

He said that the event provided Nigerians “the opportunity to showcase our culture” and thanked the local organising committee “for a beautiful outing.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates from 30 states participated in the festival, the highest number ever since its inception 40 years ago.

This year’s edition, which had its theme “Our Royalty Our Pride,” held in four different centres, including the Uniben Sports complex, Oba’s Palace, the Benin Golf Course and the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, which hosted most of the events.

NAN reports that the grandfinale of the festival featured musicals, comedy and coral performances by both local and international performers.

Meanwhile, The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Rumsewe, has announced Plateau state as the next host of the 2020 edition of the festival. ‎NAN

