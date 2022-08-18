Logistics company partners NIPOST on parcel delivery

A logistics company, SmartParcel, First Innovative Logistics Company, Africa, on Thursday said it has entered into partnership with NIPOST on innovative logistics parcel solution.

This, the company said, was to allow Nigerians to enjoy services to be provided by parcel solution provider “Smart Locker”.

Mr Benjamin Adeyemo, Co-founder of SmartParcel, said this during the inauguration of Lagos Island Smart Locker.

Adeyemo explained that innovative logistics solution was created to solve logistics and delivery challenges by providing smart lockers, positioned in strategic locations where users could send and receive their items.

“We have partnered with NIPOST to deploy these smart lockers to post offices in all 774 local government areas in Nigeria,” Adeyemo said.

He explained that the first step towards enjoying the benefits of the innovation was first download the SmartParcel app on Google PlayStore or Apple store, then sign up to get a unique locker code.

“The depositor will then use the code to deposit his or her item in the locker, then we will assign a trusted rider to pick up and deliver the item at the recipient closest or preferred SmartParcel collection centre.

“The recipient gets an instant notification after the rider drops the parcel at the SmartParcel Locker”, he said.

Adeyemo further said that the depositor would also get an alert after the parcel has been collected by the recipient, adding that businesses on Lagos Island would enjoy a maximum of 12 hours delivery service.

“With SmartParcel locker solutions users’ privacy are well protected because their details are not disclosed to everyone.

“Users of the service are always relieved whenever they pick items delivered to them through the secured SmartLocker closest them, which they can pick up at their convenience,” he said.

A business woman, Mrs Aisha Bello, while sharing her experience using the SmartParcel Locker said the logistics solution was easy to use and would make deliveries hassle-free for users.

“The worst experience that led me to SmartParcel was when my delivery man was supposed to deliver a package to a very valuable customer at a certain time but failed to do so.

“So, I downloaded the app `Smartparcelng’ and I was signed up for the service within minutes,” Bello said. (NAN)

KN