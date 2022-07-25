Lufthansa ground staff to conduct one-day strike on Wednesday

GERMANY’S Verdi union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk off the job and strike on Wednesday, to increase leverage in salary negotiations with Germany’s flagship carrier.

The strike is scheduled to start at 3:45 a.m. (0145 GMT) on Wednesday and last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Verdi was negotiating on behalf of about 20,000 ground staff crew members, including technicians and logistics workers, without whose services the planes cannot take off.

Verdi had rejected an initial wage offer from Lufthansa but agreed to continue negotiations on August 3-4.

The union is demanding a 9.5 per cent pay increase.

“In view of the workload, high inflation and wage sacrifices during the pandemic, significant wage increases are justified,” said negotiator Christine Behle. (dpa/NAN)

