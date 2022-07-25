Man, 22, arraigned for allegedly impersonating military officer

THE Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned one Maxwell Ayinaorga, 22, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly being in possession of military wears and identity card.

Ayinaorga, whose address was not provided, was docked for alleged impersonation and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, said the case was reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi by operatives of Operation Zenda, the Joint Taskforce (JTF) on July 15.

Shaagee said that the defendant was arrested by the operatives led by ASP Musa Mohammed on a tip off on the said date in Makurdi.

She alleged that the defendant paraded himself in military attire, claiming to be a military officer and molested members of the public.

Shaagee said the offences contravened Sections 365 & 134 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue State, 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambesem, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ikpambesem said the surety must have a landed property and attached two of his recent passport photographs.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention. (NAN)

KN