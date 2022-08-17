Man, 23, docked for alleged generator, pumping machine theft

A 23-year-old man, Emmanuel Anu, was on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Firman “I pass my neighbour” generating set and pumping machine worth N28,000.

Anu, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at about 1:30 a.m., at Povita community in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly stole one Firman generating set worth N18,000 and pumping machine worth N10,000, belonging to one Mrs Funmilade Oyewole, the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the total value of the stolen property is N28, 000.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Sept.6 for mention. (NAN)

C.E