Man, 32, docked for alleged stealing cable wire worth N3m

A 32-year-old man, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing cable wire worth N3 million.

Abdullahi, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of felony to wit stealing and wilful damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 3:30 a.m. at Majidun, Ogolonto beside BOVAS Filling Station, Ikorodu Road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant stole cable wire, property of Lagos State Electricity Board (Light Up Lagos).

She said at the same time, date and place the defendant also vandalised government properties.

She said that the offence contravened sections 287 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

According to her, Section 287 provides for three years in prisonment while Section 350 proscribe two years in jail if found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr. A.O Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and his address must be verified.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.18 for mention. (NAN)

KN