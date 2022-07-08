Man, 41, in court for alleged fraud in Ibadan

Hits: 9

THE Police, on Friday arraigned one Dolapo Akanji, 41, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, for alleged fraud.

Akanji, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with attempt to commit felony and obtaining money under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 20, at about 1. 30 p.m, at University of Ibadan, Agbowo area.

Amusan alleged that the defendant, and others now at large, unlawfully attempted to defraud the complainant, Mr Bernard Nkume, by luring him to the University of Ibadan to defraud him.

He told the court that Akanji’s alleged luring of Nkume under the pretext of offering him a construction job, knowing same to be false, contravened sections 516 and 509 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aole-Ajimoti ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and should be a resident of the Ibadan Magisterial District.

She then adjourned the case until Aug. 24, for definite hearing. (NAN)

C.E